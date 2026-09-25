Scammers are calling friends and family of people locked up in the Toombs County Detention Center, pretending an inmate needs money right away.
What’s happening: The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several complaints about phone scams aimed at loved ones of current inmates. The callers use a real inmate’s name and ask for money for different reasons connected to that person.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “Just like law enforcement, our Detention Center staff will never call and request money for any reason.”
What this means for you:If you get a call that starts this way, hang up right away. The Sheriff’s Office said it is a scam, Detention Center staff and law enforcement will never call you about a fine, warrant, or court date and ask for money over the phone.
The path forward: The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to share the warning and tell family and friends about the scam so fewer people become victims.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.