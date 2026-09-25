Scammers are calling friends and family of people locked up in the Toombs County Detention Center, pretending an inmate needs money right away.

What’s happening: The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several complaints about phone scams aimed at loved ones of current inmates. The callers use a real inmate’s name and ask for money for different reasons connected to that person.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “Just like law enforcement, our Detention Center staff will never call and request money for any reason.”

What this means for you:If you get a call that starts this way, hang up right away. The Sheriff’s Office said it is a scam, Detention Center staff and law enforcement will never call you about a fine, warrant, or court date and ask for money over the phone.

The path forward: The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to share the warning and tell family and friends about the scam so fewer people become victims.