A Subway restaurant in Oconee County scored 68 out of 100 on a routine health inspection Tuesday, earning an unsatisfactory grade and triggering a follow-up inspection next month.

What happened: The Georgia Department of Public Health inspected Subway #4350 at 4005 Atlanta Highway in Bogart on September 22 and found nine violations, five of them repeats from earlier inspections. The restaurant’s score has dropped at each of its last three inspections: 97 in August 2025, 86 in February 2026, and now 68. A score of 69 or below earns a failing grade.

The violations: Inspectors found multiple foods on the front cold line sitting above the required 41°F safety threshold. Meatballs in the steam well measured 95°F, well below the 165°F temperature required before food can be placed in hot holding. Both sets of food were thrown out. The specific temperatures recorded for cold foods on the prep line included meatballs at 56°F, chicken at 53°F, tuna salad at 53°F, shaved steak at 50°F, and roast beef at 49°F.

Repeat problems: Five of the nine violations had been cited before. Those included workers wearing watches and bracelets while handling food, a broken door gasket on the front cooler, missing floor tile near the walk-in freezer, and no written plan for handling vomiting or diarrhea incidents, along with no EPA-approved disinfectant for those situations. Staff also could not produce signed forms showing workers had been told to report illness symptoms to management.

New violations: Inspectors also cited the restaurant for not having paper towels at the back hand sink or the men’s room sink, a dumpster left with its doors open, and the meatball reheating failure.

What’s next: A follow-up inspection is scheduled for October 2.