Missing Georgia Teacher’s Body Found After Month-Long Lake Search

An Atlanta teacher’s body has been discovered in Lake Oconee after a 28-day search that ended this weekend. Gary Jones was found by a specialized underwater recovery team.

🔍 Why It Matters: Local families are watching a tragic conclusion to a case that gripped the community since early February. The discovery brings closure to Jones’ loved ones who funded the private search after official efforts were suspended.

🌊 What Happened:

A nonprofit group called Bruce’s Legacy located Jones’ body after searching for just over a day, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

The recovery came after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources had already suspended their search on March 3, despite investing over 1,830 hours into the search.

⏱️ Catch Up Quick: Jones and his fiancee Joycelyn Wilson disappeared on February 8. While rescuers found Wilson’s body the next day, Jones remained missing for nearly a month.