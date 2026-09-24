The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward as deputies search for 17-year-old Arri Martin, who was last seen in the Cedarline Drive area of Gray.
Martin is described as a white female standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow hoodie and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489. Tips can be made anonymously.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.