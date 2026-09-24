The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward as deputies search for 17-year-old Arri Martin, who was last seen in the Cedarline Drive area of Gray.

Martin is described as a white female standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489. Tips can be made anonymously.