Parents and neighbors near two Banks County schools should expect to see more law enforcement around campus during upcoming lockdown drills.

What’s happening: The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says it will run lockdown drills at Banks County Primary School and Banks County Elementary School. The drills are planned activities, officials say.

What this means for you: Those living or driving near either school may notice a heavier law enforcement presence during the drills. No specific dates or times were given for when the drills will take place.