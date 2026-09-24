What’s happening: The council approved a formal policy statement supporting development of a light rail transit system along the Atlanta Beltline. The vote was 100% in favor.

What this does and does not do: The resolution does not authorize construction or spend any money. It directs the mayor’s office, MARTA, and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. to develop a concrete plan for how the project would be built and paid for. That plan must be delivered to the council by January 26, 2027. The estimated cost of the full light rail system is $3.5 billion.

The background: The Beltline today is a trail corridor used by walkers and cyclists. Light rail was part of the original vision for the loop when the project was first conceived, but it has never been built. Atlanta BeltLine Inc. has set a goal of completing the full Beltline program by 2030.

What’s new: Until now, the city had no formal policy position directing agencies to produce a light rail funding and construction plan.

The path forward: City officials, MARTA, and Atlanta BeltLine Inc. have until January 26, 2027, to bring a roadmap back to the council.