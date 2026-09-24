ATLANTA — A teenage boy was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on Fairburn Road SW in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police said officers were called to the 320 block of Fairburn Road SW around 1:12 p.m. after a report of someone being shot.
When officers got there, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. Medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. Police said the details released so far are preliminary and could change as they learn more.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.