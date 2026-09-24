MACON — Five men were shot Wednesday night at the intersection of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive in Macon. All five drove themselves to local hospitals for treatment and are listed in stable condition, according to medical staff.
What’s happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported to Macon-Bibb 911 at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday after a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired in the area. The five men hurt were a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and three 18-year-old men, all suffering gunshot wounds.
What we know: Deputies went to the scene to investigate after the alert came in. The sheriff’s office says its Criminal Investigation Division is still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
The path forward: Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.