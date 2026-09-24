What’s happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported to Macon-Bibb 911 at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday after a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired in the area. The five men hurt were a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and three 18-year-old men, all suffering gunshot wounds.

What we know: Deputies went to the scene to investigate after the alert came in. The sheriff’s office says its Criminal Investigation Division is still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

The path forward: Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.