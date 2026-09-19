MACON — A 15-year-old boy shot and killed Friday evening in Macon has been identified as LaKendrick Jamari Banks, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
What happened: Deputies were called to the 600 block of Grosso Avenue just before 5 p.m. Friday after someone reported a shooting. They found Banks unresponsive. Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced him dead at the scene. His family has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-682-7463.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.