What happened: Deputies were called to the 600 block of Grosso Avenue just before 5 p.m. Friday after someone reported a shooting. They found Banks unresponsive. Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced him dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-682-7463.