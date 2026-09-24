ATLANTA — Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon while standing outside a house on Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police. A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old man showed up at Fire Station 14 on Lee Street with gunshot wounds around 2:20 p.m.
Both men were awake and breathing when they got to the fire station, police said. Ambulances took them to the hospital.
Police say the men were standing outside a house at 1165 Oakland Lane when someone riding an electric bike rode past and opened fire.
Detectives who investigate shootings are looking into the case. Police say the details are preliminary and could change as they learn more.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.