About two weeks before the dig, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division got a tip that Wallace’s body might be buried under a storage shed at a home in the 1100 block of Collins Avenue. Dog teams trained to find human remains searched the yard and showed interest near the shed, which led investigators to get a search warrant for the property.

On Monday, September 21, investigators began digging in the backyard around the shed. After searching the area, they found no human remains and no evidence that a body had ever been buried there.

The case remains open. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about what happened to Dustin Wallace, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.