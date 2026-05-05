Cantina Madre Mexican Kitchen, located at 6323 Grand Hickory Drive in Braselton, received a score of 64, an unsatisfactory score, during a routine inspection by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department on April 26.

The restaurant now has until Wednesday, May 6, to address several of the violations before a follow-up inspection.

The Score Says It All

Inspectors cited the restaurant’s person in charge for failing to demonstrate what health officials call “active managerial control.” In plain terms, that means the person running the show could not show the kitchen was being run safely.

The problems inspectors found were numerous, and several of them carry serious public health implications.

Raw Chicken, Raw Chaos

Perhaps the most alarming findings involved how food was being stored throughout the kitchen.

Inspectors documented multiple instances of raw meat stored above foods that are ready to eat, a practice that creates the conditions for cross-contamination. Raw chicken sat above raw steak in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken also sat above ground pork in the same cooler. Raw steak was stored above ready-to-eat foods in a prep cooler. Raw pork sat above mashed potatoes. Raw fish sat above ready-to-eat vegetables.

The list went on.

Raw chicken was also found stored behind raw pork in a chef base — and above raw steak in that same unit. The manager on duty corrected all of the storage issues during the inspection.

A Soup That Sat Too Long

Inspectors also found a large container of shredded chicken soup that had been cooling since the day before, and had never reached a safe temperature. Health rules require cooked food to drop from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. This soup had not come close.

Making matters worse, the soup was being cooled inside a large insulated container that held heat in. The manager discarded the soup and was informed of approved cooling methods, which include ice baths, ice wands, smaller batches, and containers that actually allow heat to escape.

The Ice Machine Has a Mold Problem — Again

The interior of the restaurant’s ice machine was found with what inspectors described as a “significant buildup of black mold-like buildup.”

What makes it worse: this is the second consecutive routine inspection in which this violation has appeared. The restaurant has until May 6 to clean and sanitize the machine.

Gloves, Water Bottles, and Dirty Dishes

Inspectors also caught employees misusing single-use gloves. One employee handled a water bottle and then touched shredded lettuce without changing gloves. Another employee washing dirty dishes then handled clean dishes from the dish machine without changing gloves either. The manager had employees change gloves, wash their hands, and start fresh. The contaminated food and dishes were discarded and re-cleaned.

Multiple water bottles were also found sitting on top of prep tables and coolers throughout the kitchen and at the bar — a violation of rules requiring employees to drink only in designated areas away from food preparation. The bottles were discarded.

Paperwork Problems and Dusty Ceilings

The manager on duty also could not produce verifiable proof that two employees chosen at random had been informed of their responsibility to report illnesses that could be transmitted through food. Employees signed blank copies of the reporting agreement during the inspection.

Inspectors also noted excessive dust buildup on ceiling air conditioning covers positioned above a chip warmer and clean equipment.

What Happens Next

Because of the failing score, a follow-up inspection will take place no later than May 6. A second required reinspection will also occur within the next 12 months.

Inspectors also noted the restaurant must post a consumer allergy disclaimer in public view by May 6.

Health officials noted that three or more consecutive routine violations could result in the suspension of the restaurant’s operating permit.

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department can be reached at (770) 963-5132.