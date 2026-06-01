The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the capture of a federal prisoner who escaped from a Georgia prison last week.

What’s Happening: 34-year-old Arthur Cofield walked away from Federal Correctional Institute Jesup on May 27 and has not been found. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

What’s Important: Cofield was serving an 11-year, 3-month sentence for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft — crimes that involve scheming to steal money from banks and using other people’s personal information without their permission. He has ties to Metro Atlanta.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who sees Cofield or knows his location should not approach him. Call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov, or contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332.

The Path Forward: The $10,000 reward requires both capture and conviction, meaning a tip must lead to Cofield being arrested and found guilty in court before the full amount is paid out.