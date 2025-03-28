What’s New at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta For the 2025 Season?

Visitors to Truist Park this season will see big changes both inside the stadium and around The Battery Atlanta. Ahead of a historic season that includes the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in July, the Atlanta Braves have unveiled a wide range of upgrades, including new fan areas, food options, and expanded viewing access.

Family and Fan Experience Take Center Stage

The largest new attraction is the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, a reimagined space for young fans that more than doubles the size of the former kid zone. The area includes a mini baseball field, rock-climbing tower, and BLOOPER’s Clubhouse for photo ops with the Braves mascot. A new 480-square-foot video board will show live game action in the space.

The Pen, a premium seating area above the Braves bullpen, introduces in-seat televisions and an all-you-can-eat menu, with access to a private lounge. Also new is Closer’s Bar, an open-air cocktail spot featuring rotating drinks and custom artwork, located inside the Chop House Gate.

More to Eat and Drink

A new food hall-style area called Outfield Market brings eight vendors to the Right Field Concourse, including NFA Burger, Velvet Taco, Coop’s Wings, and The Sweet Spot for desserts. The market also features a retail kiosk, a shaded seating area, and a large LED screen.

Specialty food items debuting this year include the Home Run Stack—a triple meat sandwich loaded with brisket, bacon, and onion rings—and the Big League Platter, a Southern barbecue sampler with ribs and biscuits.

Returning favorites like Fox Bros Bar-B-Q remain, while newcomers such as Grindhouse Killer Burgers and Snowie Atlanta add variety. The new Blue Moon Brewery & Grill offers year-round dining and an expanded beer menu.

Wider Access to Braves Baseball

Fans will have more ways to follow the team this season. FanDuel Sports Network has expanded its coverage and will simulcast most games across its two regional networks and Prime Video. All games will also stream on the network’s app and website, now with a monthly subscription option.

Spanish-language broadcasts will be available for every regionally televised game, led by Francisco X. Rivera, the Braves’ first Spanish TV play-by-play announcer.

Paul Byrd returns to the broadcast team, and Barrett Sallee joins as the new host of the Braves Radio Network’s pre- and post-game shows.

What’s New at The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta is also seeing updates. Shake Shack will open its first U.S. location with a bar, and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will launch its first non-traditional site focused on Cajun-inspired food. New digital directories and LED screens will make navigating the property easier on game days.

Other improvements include expanded public restrooms, updated walkways, and new seating areas. Additional technology like locker storage options and charging stations has been added for guest convenience.

Promotions, Players, and the All-Star Legacy

This season marks a major moment for the franchise as it prepares to host the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. A new All-Star Legacy Brick program lets fans leave their mark at the stadium while supporting community efforts.

The team also announced player additions, including Nick Allen, Jurickson Profar, Bryan De La Cruz, and pitchers Héctor Neris and José Suarez.

Promotional giveaways include bobbleheads, special ticket packages, and kids-only items like BLOOPER-themed shirts and custom baseball cards. Upgrades to the Braves Kids Club include new membership levels, giveaways, and a presence inside the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park.

For a full list of changes and events, visit Braves.com.