A fire tore through the back deck of a two-story townhome on Granby Hill Place in Roswell on April 21, with flames starting to climb the exterior wall by the time firefighters arrived.
What happened: The first crew pulled up in 3 minutes and 34 seconds. They found heavy fire on the deck already pushing toward the outside of the home.
What’s confirmed: No one was inside. The fire has been ruled accidental.
The path forward: With the cause ruled accidental, no criminal investigation is expected. The extent of damage to the home or neighboring units has not been released.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.