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A fire tore through the back deck of a two-story townhome on Granby Hill Place in Roswell on April 21, with flames starting to climb the exterior wall by the time firefighters arrived.

What happened: The first crew pulled up in 3 minutes and 34 seconds. They found heavy fire on the deck already pushing toward the outside of the home.

What’s confirmed: No one was inside. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The path forward: With the cause ruled accidental, no criminal investigation is expected. The extent of damage to the home or neighboring units has not been released.