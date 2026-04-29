Firefighters in yellow protective gear are actively responding to a house fire in a residential area. Smoke is billowing from the side of a beige house with multiple chimneys, and the exterior shows signs of fire damage. Several fire hoses are laid out on the ground, and the firefighters are working near burnt bushes and debris. The scene is surrounded by green trees and neighboring houses.
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A fire tore through the back deck of a two-story townhome on Granby Hill Place in Roswell on April 21, with flames starting to climb the exterior wall by the time firefighters arrived.

What happened: The first crew pulled up in 3 minutes and 34 seconds. They found heavy fire on the deck already pushing toward the outside of the home.

What’s confirmed: No one was inside. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The path forward: With the cause ruled accidental, no criminal investigation is expected. The extent of damage to the home or neighboring units has not been released.

Two red fire trucks parked on a street, with the front truck displaying "Pride of the Eastside" and "Roswell Fire" markings, along with the number 24. The trucks have emergency lights on top and equipment compartments on the sides. Green trees and residential buildings are visible in the background.
Firefighters in full gear are actively extinguishing a fire at a damaged house. One firefighter is spraying water onto the charred exterior wall, while others are positioned around the scene, some near a ladder leaning against the house. The house shows significant fire damage with burnt siding and exposed insulation. Debris and burnt materials are scattered on the ground in front of the house.
Firefighters in full gear are extinguishing a smoldering fire at the side of a residential building. The area shows significant fire damage with charred debris and smoke rising. Multiple fire hoses are spread across the lawn, and some firefighting equipment is visible on the ground. In the background, a few people stand near parked vehicles, observing the scene. The surrounding neighborhood features trees and other houses.
Firefighters in full gear are working to extinguish a fire at the side of a residential building. The exterior wall is heavily charred and smoke is still rising from the burnt area. Several yellow and red fire hoses are spread across the grassy yard, and a chainsaw is visible on the ground. In the background, a few people are standing near another building, observing the scene. The area is surrounded by other houses and trees.
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B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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