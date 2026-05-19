ATLANTA — A 23-year-old woman was stabbed on the Atlanta Beltline last week and later died at the hospital. A man has been charged with her murder.
What happened: The stabbing was reported about 12:11 p.m. May 14 near 1764 Flagler Ave. NE. Officers who arrived found the woman with a stab wound. She died at the hospital despite efforts to save her life.
Who was charged: 21-year-old Jahmare Brown was taken into custody just after 5 p.m. the same day. He faces four charges:
- Murder
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated battery
- Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony
What else: The charges cover two locations. In addition to the fatal stabbing near Flagler Avenue, Brown is also charged in connection with a separate assault near 415 Plasters Ave. NE.
Where he is now: Brown is being held at the Fulton County Jail. He has not been convicted of any crime. Under the law, he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
The path forward: Brown faces a murder charge, which in Georgia carries a potential sentence of life in prison. The case will move through the Fulton County court system, where a judge will determine next steps including a formal hearing on the charges.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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