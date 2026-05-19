What happened: The stabbing was reported about 12:11 p.m. May 14 near 1764 Flagler Ave. NE. Officers who arrived found the woman with a stab wound. She died at the hospital despite efforts to save her life.

Who was charged: 21-year-old Jahmare Brown was taken into custody just after 5 p.m. the same day. He faces four charges:

Murder

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony

What else: The charges cover two locations. In addition to the fatal stabbing near Flagler Avenue, Brown is also charged in connection with a separate assault near 415 Plasters Ave. NE.

Where he is now: Brown is being held at the Fulton County Jail. He has not been convicted of any crime. Under the law, he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The path forward: Brown faces a murder charge, which in Georgia carries a potential sentence of life in prison. The case will move through the Fulton County court system, where a judge will determine next steps including a formal hearing on the charges.