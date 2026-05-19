Some Cobb County polling precincts ran into technical problems Tuesday morning, but voting has not stopped.
What’s Happening: Poll pad devices — the electronic tablets used to check voters in at the door — lost access to the voter file at some locations. Those polling places are now using paper backup check-in sheets instead.
What’s Important: Voting has not stopped anywhere. Every voter who is already in line will be allowed to cast a ballot.
How This Affects Real People: Voters at some locations may wait longer than usual because paper check-in takes more time than the electronic system.
The Path Forward: Cobb County Elections & Registration said more updates are coming. Georgia law requires that any voter in line by 7 p.m. be allowed to vote.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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