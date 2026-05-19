Some Cobb County polling precincts ran into technical problems Tuesday morning, but voting has not stopped.

What’s Happening: Poll pad devices — the electronic tablets used to check voters in at the door — lost access to the voter file at some locations. Those polling places are now using paper backup check-in sheets instead.

What’s Important: Voting has not stopped anywhere. Every voter who is already in line will be allowed to cast a ballot.

How This Affects Real People: Voters at some locations may wait longer than usual because paper check-in takes more time than the electronic system.

The Path Forward: Cobb County Elections & Registration said more updates are coming. Georgia law requires that any voter in line by 7 p.m. be allowed to vote.