James “Jim” Kingston has won the Republican primary in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, clearing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff. With all 15 localities reporting, Kingston took 52.49 percent of the vote — about 34,436 votes — to claim the nomination outright.
His nearest competitor, Pat Farrell, finished a distant second with 17.24 percent. Kandiss Taylor came in third with 12.30 percent, followed by Brian Montgomery at 10.08 percent, Eugene Yu at 4.40 percent, and Krista Penn at 3.49 percent.
Democrats headed to a runoff
On the Democratic side, no candidate managed to clear 50 percent, which under Georgia law means the top two finishers will meet again in a runoff election.
Joyce Marie Griggs led the field with 34.19 percent — about 17,763 votes. Amanda Hollowell finished second with 24.92 percent, earning her a spot alongside Griggs in the runoff. Sharon Stokes Williamson came in third at 14.63 percent, followed by Defonsio Daniels at 9.51 percent, Patrick J. Wilver at 7.00 percent, Michael McCord at 5.57 percent, Randy Zurcher at 2.69 percent, and Joey Palimeno at 1.49 percent.
The Democratic Runoff is set for June 16.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
casinos tags
Leave a comment