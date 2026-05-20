James “Jim” Kingston has won the Republican primary in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, clearing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff. With all 15 localities reporting, Kingston took 52.49 percent of the vote — about 34,436 votes — to claim the nomination outright.

His nearest competitor, Pat Farrell, finished a distant second with 17.24 percent. Kandiss Taylor came in third with 12.30 percent, followed by Brian Montgomery at 10.08 percent, Eugene Yu at 4.40 percent, and Krista Penn at 3.49 percent.

Democrats headed to a runoff

On the Democratic side, no candidate managed to clear 50 percent, which under Georgia law means the top two finishers will meet again in a runoff election.

Joyce Marie Griggs led the field with 34.19 percent — about 17,763 votes. Amanda Hollowell finished second with 24.92 percent, earning her a spot alongside Griggs in the runoff. Sharon Stokes Williamson came in third at 14.63 percent, followed by Defonsio Daniels at 9.51 percent, Patrick J. Wilver at 7.00 percent, Michael McCord at 5.57 percent, Randy Zurcher at 2.69 percent, and Joey Palimeno at 1.49 percent.

The Democratic Runoff is set for June 16.