Incumbent Brian Jack ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, collecting all 82,442 votes cast.
Democratic primary heads to runoff
On the Democratic side, no candidate cleared the threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Maura Keller led the field with 31,929 votes, or about 61 percent. George Melville Johnson finished second with 20,737 votes, or about 39 percent, with all 15 localities reporting.
Keller and Johnson will meet in a runoff June 16.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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