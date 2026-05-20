Incumbent Brian Jack ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, collecting all 82,442 votes cast.

Democratic primary heads to runoff

On the Democratic side, no candidate cleared the threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Maura Keller led the field with 31,929 votes, or about 61 percent. George Melville Johnson finished second with 20,737 votes, or about 39 percent, with all 15 localities reporting.

Keller and Johnson will meet in a runoff June 16.