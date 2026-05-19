A 209-acre planned burn in southern McCormick County is sending a visible cloud of smoke across the Savannah River and toward Thurmond Lake today.

What’s happening: The burn is a hazard reduction burn, meaning crews set a controlled fire on purpose to clear out vegetation and lower the chance of a larger, uncontrolled wildfire. It is taking place in southern McCormick County, just across the Savannah River from the Georgia state line.

What people may notice: People near the Savannah River and Thurmond Lake may see or smell smoke today. Wind is pushing it across the river and toward the lake.

The path forward: Planned burns like this are watched and managed until they are fully out. Smoke levels may shift as wind direction changes through the day.