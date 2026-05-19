A 209-acre planned burn in southern McCormick County is sending a visible cloud of smoke across the Savannah River and toward Thurmond Lake today.
What’s happening: The burn is a hazard reduction burn, meaning crews set a controlled fire on purpose to clear out vegetation and lower the chance of a larger, uncontrolled wildfire. It is taking place in southern McCormick County, just across the Savannah River from the Georgia state line.
What people may notice: People near the Savannah River and Thurmond Lake may see or smell smoke today. Wind is pushing it across the river and toward the lake.
The path forward: Planned burns like this are watched and managed until they are fully out. Smoke levels may shift as wind direction changes through the day.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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