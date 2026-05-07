Two large wildfires are still burning across south Georgia, and firefighters warn the danger is far from over.

Together, the fires have scorched nearly 55,000 acres. Drought conditions across the state — and an exceptional drought in the hardest-hit county — are making the job of containing them significantly harder.

Two Major Fires, Tens of Thousands of Acres

The Georgia Forestry Commission reported Wednesday that 12 new wildfires broke out across the state, burning an additional 42.7 acres. But those numbers do not include the two fires commanding the most attention.

The Pineland Road Fire has burned 32,575 acres and is 65% contained. The Highway 82 Fire, burning in Brantley County near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville, has consumed 22,471 acres and is 85% contained.

Both fires remain active. Crews are still working to strengthen and secure containment lines on each.

Highway 82 Fire: Far From Over

The Highway 82 Fire started April 20 and has been burning for more than two weeks. The entire state of Georgia is under drought conditions, and Brantley County is classified as being in an exceptional drought — the most severe category.

Officials say the fire will continue smoldering as fuels remain extremely dry. As leaves and needles fall, there is potential for the fire to reburn in areas already scorched. Some isolated tree torching is expected well within the fire perimeter, though officials say it should not threaten containment lines.

Any new fire starts in the area, however, could spread quickly given the drought and forecast conditions.

Nearly 500 Personnel Working the Fire

The Highway 82 Fire has drawn a massive response. As of Wednesday morning, 498 personnel are assigned to the fire, supported by three helicopters, 19 engines, 20 dozers, 13 tractor plows, a water tender, and an excavator.

Crews south of Highway 82 are patrolling containment lines and extinguishing any heat that surfaces throughout the day. Along Boots Harrison Road east of Browntown Road, crews are continuing mop-up operations. North of Highway 32, crews are working through deep organic soils and dozer berms with heavy machinery while improving contingency lines.

Unmanned aerial systems equipped with infrared technology are helping ground crews locate hot spots.

Firefighters are also working to repair damage caused by suppression efforts on affected residential properties. That work includes erosion control, debris removal, and stabilization measures.

Roads Closed, Drones Banned, Burn Ban in Effect

Highway 32 remains closed between Browntown Road and State Road 110.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. That means no drones — recreational or professional — are permitted to fly near the fire. Officials put it plainly: if you fly, they cannot.

The statewide burn ban has been scaled back from 91 counties to 17, all in southern Georgia. The counties surrounding the Highway 82 Fire remain under the burn ban.

Officials are urging the public to stay out of active fire areas unless they live or work there, to slow down where smoke may reduce visibility, and to follow guidance from local officials and emergency personnel.

How to Help and Who to Call

Three locations in Nahunta are currently accepting donations for community members affected by the Highway 82 Fire: Brantley Gas at 114 Satilla Ave., H&S Haulers at 125 Industrial Park, and Brantley County Family Connections at 10305 Main Street.

For evacuation information in Brantley County, contact the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 674-0195. Wayne County residents can check the Wayne County Emergency Management Facebook page. Glynn County residents can visit the Glynn County Board of Commissioners Facebook page.

General fire information is available by phone at (912) 612-7449 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.