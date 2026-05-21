What’s happening: The Woodstock Fire Department is hosting a free “Wet Down” event from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, located at 101 Arnold Mill Road. Crews will run several rounds of hose spraying throughout the hour.

What to expect: The department says students should plan to get wet. Popsicles, hula hoops, and beach balls will be available. The department says anyone standing near Arnold Mill Road may find a drier spot, but wind could change that.

What to bring: Towels and anything you don’t mind getting soaked. The event is open to all ages.

The path forward: The event is set for Friday, May 22.