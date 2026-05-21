WOODSTOCK — Woodstock firefighters will spray kids with fire hoses Friday afternoon to celebrate the last day of school.
What’s happening: The Woodstock Fire Department is hosting a free “Wet Down” event from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, located at 101 Arnold Mill Road. Crews will run several rounds of hose spraying throughout the hour.
What to expect: The department says students should plan to get wet. Popsicles, hula hoops, and beach balls will be available. The department says anyone standing near Arnold Mill Road may find a drier spot, but wind could change that.
What to bring: Towels and anything you don’t mind getting soaked. The event is open to all ages.
The path forward: The event is set for Friday, May 22.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.