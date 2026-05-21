A Duluth seafood restaurant failed its most recent inspection with a score of 55, a grade that puts its operating permit at risk.

The inspection

Oystra Seafood Kitchen, located at 2863 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth, received an unsatisfactory score during a routine inspection conducted May 18, according to the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department. A score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory under Georgia’s food service inspection system.

Inspectors cited the restaurant’s overall lack of active managerial control as the root cause of the failing score, noting that the person in charge is responsible for ensuring the establishment follows food safety rules.

What inspectors found

The inspection turned up several violations, including some that pose direct risks to customers.

An employee was observed handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands before placing it on a clean dish for customers. Inspectors said the items were thrown away and the employee put on gloves.

Inspectors also found that the restaurant had no parasite destruction letter on file for raw fish used in sushi items. Georgia food code requires suppliers to provide written documentation that fish served raw has been frozen to a temperature and for a time sufficient to destroy parasites.

The ice machine had a buildup of what inspectors described as a black mold-like substance on food-contact surfaces.

Sushi rice and steamed rice were not being discarded within the required four-hour window after being removed from temperature control. The time-tracking stickers used to monitor the rice were also labeled incorrectly. Inspectors said the rice was thrown away and the stickers were corrected during the visit.

Medicines were found stored on a food preparation surface and were moved during the inspection. Chemicals were stored above the three-compartment sink and above clean dishes, creating a contamination risk. Inspectors said the chemicals were moved to a location below food-contact surfaces.

A repeat problem

One of the violations — handwashing sinks being blocked by items including sponges, baskets and bowls — was flagged for the third consecutive inspection. Georgia health rules warn that three or more consecutive violations on routine inspections can result in permit suspension.

Inspectors noted that all cold and hot holding temperatures were in compliance.

What comes next

The health department said a follow-up inspection will be conducted within 10 days. Any violations that remain uncorrected could result in permit suspension. Two consecutive unsatisfactory scores also trigger automatic permit suspension under state rules.

A required additional routine inspection will be conducted within 12 months.

Residents with questions can contact the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department at (770) 963-5132.