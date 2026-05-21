A 25-year-old Coweta County man has been missing for four days, and his car has been found abandoned in a neighboring county.

What’s Happening: Malik Polk was last heard from May 17. His family reported him missing two days later. His phone is turned off, and his family has not been able to reach him.

What’s Important: Polk’s car was last seen near Whitesburg in Carroll County before it turned up abandoned. Law enforcement in that area recovered the vehicle.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who knows where Polk might be is asked to call Investigator Nilson at (770) 254-7797 or email enilson@coweta.ga.us.

The Path Forward: No details about the circumstances of Polk’s disappearance have been released. The case remains open.