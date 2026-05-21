A 25-year-old Coweta County man has been missing for four days, and his car has been found abandoned in a neighboring county.
What’s Happening: Malik Polk was last heard from May 17. His family reported him missing two days later. His phone is turned off, and his family has not been able to reach him.
What’s Important: Polk’s car was last seen near Whitesburg in Carroll County before it turned up abandoned. Law enforcement in that area recovered the vehicle.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who knows where Polk might be is asked to call Investigator Nilson at (770) 254-7797 or email enilson@coweta.ga.us.
The Path Forward: No details about the circumstances of Polk’s disappearance have been released. The case remains open.
- A Coweta County man is missing. His car was found abandoned in Carroll County
- Duluth sushi restaurant fails health inspection with a score of 55
- Scam Alert: Texts accusing Rome residents of ‘messing with some girl’ are fake
- Banks County warns residents about fake door-to-door salespeople
- Georgia gas hits $4 a gallon ahead of Memorial Day weekend
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.