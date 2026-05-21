Georgia gas prices have hit a four-year high just days before one of the busiest driving weekends of the year, and a new survey finds many drivers are responding in ways that could end up costing them more.
What’s Happening: The average price of gas in Georgia reached $4.00 per gallon Wednesday, up from $2.92 during Memorial Day weekend last year. A survey of 400 Georgia residents found 42% say they let their tank run closer to empty than usual when prices climb.
What’s Important: Running a tank nearly dry over and over can damage the fuel pump, a repair that can cost $1,000 or more. “Repeatedly driving on a very low fuel level can damage the fuel pump, potentially leading to repair costs of $1,000 or more,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “AAA recommends refilling your gas tank before it drops below a quarter full.”
The Risk: Putting off routine maintenance makes things worse, not better. Underinflated tires, dirty air filters, worn engine parts, and overdue oil changes all cut into gas mileage, meaning drivers spend more at the pump anyway. “Skipping maintenance to save money often has the opposite effect,” Waiters said. “Poor vehicle condition can reduce fuel efficiency, increase breakdown risk, and lead to repair bills that far exceed the cost of basic upkeep.”
By the Numbers:
- More than 44.9 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over Memorial Day weekend
- More than 39 million of those will travel by car
- Last Memorial Day, AAA handled more than 350,000 roadside calls nationwide, many for dead batteries, flat tires, and overheating engines
Survey Details: The AAA Consumer Pulse survey was conducted online among 400 Georgia residents between April 17 and 26. It carries a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.