Gwinnett County police want your help finding a man accused of multiple serious crimes against a child.
What’s Happening: Bernardo Antonio Romero-Linarte is wanted on warrants charging him with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery, and child molestation. Police do not know where he is. He was last known to be in the Norcross area.
What’s Important: Police say people should not try to approach Romero-Linarte. If you see him, call 911 immediately.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone with information about his location can call Gwinnett County police detectives at (770) 513-5300. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment, meaning a grand jury formally charges him with a crime.
- Duluth sushi restaurant fails health inspection with a score of 55
- Scam Alert: Texts accusing Rome residents of ‘messing with some girl’ are fake
- A Coweta County man is missing. His car was found abandoned in Carroll County
- Banks County warns residents about fake door-to-door salespeople
- Georgia has a new state flower, and you can find it in Columbus
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.