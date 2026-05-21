Gwinnett County police want your help finding a man accused of multiple serious crimes against a child.

What’s Happening: Bernardo Antonio Romero-Linarte is wanted on warrants charging him with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery, and child molestation. Police do not know where he is. He was last known to be in the Norcross area.

What’s Important: Police say people should not try to approach Romero-Linarte. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone with information about his location can call Gwinnett County police detectives at (770) 513-5300. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment, meaning a grand jury formally charges him with a crime.