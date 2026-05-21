The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says it has received reports of fake salesmen going door-to-door claiming to sell services, including pest control.
What’s happening: Deputies say some of these individuals may be claiming to represent companies without actually doing so. The sheriff’s office has not said how many reports it has received or whether any of the people involved have been identified.
What residents should know: The sheriff’s office is asking residents to take the following steps if approached:
- Do not engage if you feel unsure or uncomfortable.
- Call 911 so deputies can respond and check the person’s identity.
- Ask for identification before saying anything further.
- Do not feel pressured to buy anything on the spot.
- Do not sign any paper or electronic documents you do not fully understand, because a signature can be legally binding.
How this affects real people: Residents who sign documents under pressure — even on a tablet or phone — may be entering into a legal contract they did not intend to agree to.
The path forward: The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who sees suspicious door-to-door activity to call 911.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.