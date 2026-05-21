Glynn County police say they will actively enforce Georgia laws covering electric bikes and electric motorcycles throughout the county, targeting a rise in minors riding high-speed electric vehicles on public roads, sidewalks, and trails.

What’s Happening: Officers will be writing tickets, making court referrals, and impounding vehicles that do not meet Georgia’s legal requirements for public roads. The push comes after an increase in minors operating high-speed electric dirt bikes in places where they are not allowed.

What’s Important: Under Georgia law, electric two-wheeled vehicles that use foot pegs and a throttle instead of working bicycle pedals, go faster than 28 to 30 mph, or run on a motor stronger than 750 watts are classified as motor vehicles, not bicycles. Riders must have a valid driver’s license, the vehicle must be registered, and the rider must wear proper safety gear. Riding one without meeting those requirements on a public road, sidewalk, or trail is illegal.

Parental Liability: Georgia law allows parents to be held legally and financially responsible if their child is caught riding an unregistered electric motorcycle on public property. Towing and storage fees alone for a confiscated vehicle can reach hundreds of dollars, police say.

Where These Vehicles Can Be Ridden: High-speed electric dirt bikes, including brands such as Sur-Ron, Talaria, and Segway, that do not have a license plate and turn signals may only be ridden on private property or at a designated off-road track.

How to Check Your Vehicle: Police are advising residents to check the manufacturer’s label on any electric bike or scooter before riding it in public. The label will show the motor’s wattage and the vehicle’s top speed. If either exceeds Georgia’s e-bike limits, the vehicle is treated as a motor vehicle under state law.

The Path Forward: Enforcement will continue countywide. Residents who own or are considering buying a high-speed electric vehicle for themselves or a child should verify whether it qualifies as a bicycle under Georgia law before riding it anywhere other than private property.