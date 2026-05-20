Drivers on Bells Ferry Road should expect a change starting next Tuesday morning as road construction moves into a new phase.

What’s Happening: Starting May 26 at 8:30 a.m., traffic between Victory Drive and Towne Lake Parkway will shift to the west side of the road onto temporary pavement being laid this week. The change is needed so crews can work on the east side of the road.

What’s Important: Delays are possible, especially during the initial transition. The shifted traffic pattern will stay in place until the east side work is finished.

The Path Forward: No end date for the traffic shift has been announced.