Drivers on Bells Ferry Road should expect a change starting next Tuesday morning as road construction moves into a new phase.

What’s Happening: Starting May 26 at 8:30 a.m., traffic between Victory Drive and Towne Lake Parkway will shift to the west side of the road onto temporary pavement being laid this week. The change is needed so crews can work on the east side of the road.

What’s Important: Delays are possible, especially during the initial transition. The shifted traffic pattern will stay in place until the east side work is finished.

The Path Forward: No end date for the traffic shift has been announced.

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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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