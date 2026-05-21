ROME — Rome police say a scam is circulating in which victims receive threatening text messages accusing them of wrongdoing and demanding payment.
What’s Happening: Residents are getting random texts accusing them of “messing with some girl” and demanding money, according to Rome police. When someone refuses to pay, the scammers follow up by sending maps of local addresses, names of family members, and threatening videos to try to scare the person into paying.
What’s Important: The scammers use personal information that is publicly available to make the threats feel real. Rome police say the goal is to create panic and push people into sending money quickly, through apps or transfers, before they have time to think.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who gets one of these messages should not respond, should not send money, should block the number, and should save screenshots to report to law enforcement. Rome police say people who receive these texts are not in trouble, they are the target of a scam.
The Path Forward: Rome police are urging residents to call them before taking any action if they receive messages like these.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.