Georgia has a new state flower, and it is one that actually belongs here.
The state senate recently passed a bill replacing the Cherokee rose with the sweetbay magnolia as Georgia’s official state flower, according to the Columbus Botanical Garden.
The Cherokee rose, while long associated with Georgia, is considered an invasive species. The sweetbay magnolia, by contrast, is native to the state.
The new designation carries added significance beyond the bloom itself. The sweetbay magnolia serves as a host plant for the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, which is Georgia’s state butterfly, making the pairing a natural one.
For those who want to see the new state flower up close, the Columbus Botanical Garden says it has sweetbay magnolias on its grounds. The garden is encouraging visitors to come soon, noting the blooms will not last long.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.