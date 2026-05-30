A woman was stabbed and killed on a MARTA train at the Oakland City station around noon Saturday, according to MARTA police.
What happened: MARTA police were already patrolling the station when they got a report of a stabbing on a train. They arrested a suspect at the scene. Emergency medical workers also responded, but the woman died at the station.
What we know: Neither the woman who was killed nor the person arrested has been publicly identified. MARTA police are investigating. No motive has been released.
Service disruption: Rail service at Oakland City was shut down after the stabbing. Bus shuttles ran in place of trains at three nearby stations: Lakewood, Oakland City, and West End.
Second stabbing in a week: A man was stabbed multiple times at the Georgia State station on May 24. He survived. No one has been arrested in that case.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.