A woman was stabbed and killed on a MARTA train at the Oakland City station around noon Saturday, according to MARTA police.

What happened: MARTA police were already patrolling the station when they got a report of a stabbing on a train. They arrested a suspect at the scene. Emergency medical workers also responded, but the woman died at the station.

What we know: Neither the woman who was killed nor the person arrested has been publicly identified. MARTA police are investigating. No motive has been released.

Service disruption: Rail service at Oakland City was shut down after the stabbing. Bus shuttles ran in place of trains at three nearby stations: Lakewood, Oakland City, and West End.

Second stabbing in a week: A man was stabbed multiple times at the Georgia State station on May 24. He survived. No one has been arrested in that case.