TYRONE — The Tyrone Post Office has reopened after a fire forced it to close for repairs.
What’s Happening: The post office at 100 Commerce Dr. is back open. Repairs to the building are done, and the office is ready to serve customers again.
What’s Important: Customers can buy stamps, mail packages, and pick up PO Box mail during the following hours:
- Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Closed Sundays
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.