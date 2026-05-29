A new 967-foot wooden walkway near the coast in Glynn County is more than halfway built, with crews now moving into the next phase of construction.

What’s Happening: Workers have driven support posts, called piles, into the ground along just over 600 feet of the planned path, which runs westward from the beach toward Driftwood Drive. Crews are now placing the beams and structural framing on that finished section.

What’s Important: Once the beams and framing are in place, workers will begin laying the deck boards while continuing to drive piles along the remaining stretch toward Driftwood Drive. County officials say the project is on schedule.

By the Numbers: The construction contract is worth $657,479.42, paid through the county’s Capital Projects Fund, which sets aside money for large infrastructure work. Construction started April 15 and is expected to wrap up by July 24, weather permitting.

The Path Forward: If crews maintain the current pace and avoid weather delays, the boardwalk could be finished about three months after it broke ground. No opening date has been announced.