We have to hand it to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office for this hilarious social media post that perfectly captures Saturday night in some parts of Georgia. Here is the post, if you haven’t seen it yet. Enjoy!

🌙 Saturday Night in Candler CountyBuckle up.It’s Saturday night in Candler County, and some of y’all are already acting

Candler County Sheriff’s Office5/30/2026, 7:53:11 PM✓ Done✕ Ignore↗ Open✂ Clip📥 Inbox★ PickSimilar📰

🌙 Saturday Night in Candler County



Buckle up.



It’s Saturday night in Candler County, and some of y’all are already acting like the moon is full.



Deputies are about an hour into shift change and already talking about folks acting absolutely feral tonight.



Dang, the new jail ain’t even opened yet, and some of y’all are already trying to reserve a room.



Most folks are gonna eat supper, maybe ride around a little bit, maybe stop by the store, and call it a night. That’s how it ought to be.



But somewhere out there right now, Uncle Jailbird Jimmy is getting wound up on corn liquor, Colombian bam bam, and gas station caffeine. I can feel it.



Before the night’s over, somebody just might earn two claps and a Ric Flair from the audience watching it go down on the way downtown. WOOOOOO!



Seriously though… some of y’all need to calm down a little bit tonight.



Y’all be safe and look out for each other.