What happened: A man arrived at Wellstar MCG Health in Augusta at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday seeking treatment for stab wounds. According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing happened in the 2200 block of Southgate Drive.

The arrest: Investigators identified a possible suspect and located him during a traffic stop on Gordon Highway near 5th Street. The suspect ran from deputies on foot. A police dog tracked him down, and he was arrested.

What we don’t know: The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the victim or the suspect, the severity of the victim’s injuries, or what charges the suspect faces. No motive has been disclosed.

What’s next: The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time. Charges, if filed, would be determined by prosecutors after reviewing the case with investigators.