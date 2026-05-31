Several counties in eastern Georgia are dealing with active flood threats this Sunday morning, with warnings and advisories in effect across Burke, Jenkins, and Screven counties.

Flash flood warning: Burke County

The most serious alert is a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service in Columbia for southeastern Burke County, in effect until 10:45 a.m.

Radar showed thunderstorms dropping between 2 and 4 inches of rain across the area as of early Sunday morning. An additional 2 to 3 inches are possible. Flash flooding is already underway or expected to begin shortly in the area, including in and around Sardis.

Forecasters warn that flash flooding can affect small creeks and streams, urban streets, highways, and low-lying areas with poor drainage.

Flood advisory: Burke County

A separate flood advisory for Burke County runs until 10:30 a.m. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had already fallen as of early Sunday, with an additional 2 to 3 inches expected. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

Locations that could see flooding include Waynesboro, Sardis, Alexander, Gough, Girard, Vidette, and Rosier.

Flood advisory: Jenkins and Screven counties

A flood advisory is also in effect for Jenkins and Screven counties in southeastern Georgia until 10:30 a.m. A cluster of showers had already dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain across the area as of Sunday morning, with another 1 to 2 inches expected.

Locations that could experience flooding include Millen, Sylvania, Butts, Hiltonia, Rocky Ford, Woodcliff, Scarboro, and Millhaven.

Safety reminder

Forecasters are urging drivers to avoid flooded roadways entirely. The National Weather Service notes most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drivers should never attempt to cross a flooded road or go around barricades.