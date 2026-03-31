A man was arrested after exposing himself to several students walking to Murphey Middle School in Augusta last Friday, the school’s principal said in a letter sent home to families Monday.
What’s Happening: The Richmond County School System received a report that a man exposed himself to students walking along Olive Road on their way to school. School system police sought a warrant for his arrest, and he has since been taken into custody.
What’s Important: The incident happened Friday, March 27, on Olive Road, a route students walk to reach Murphey Middle School.
Know Anything?: The school is asking anyone who sees suspicious behavior near the campus to contact Richmond County School System Police or call the school system’s Safety Tip Line at (706) 828-1077.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.