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A man was arrested after exposing himself to several students walking to Murphey Middle School in Augusta last Friday, the school’s principal said in a letter sent home to families Monday.

What’s Happening: The Richmond County School System received a report that a man exposed himself to students walking along Olive Road on their way to school. School system police sought a warrant for his arrest, and he has since been taken into custody.

What’s Important: The incident happened Friday, March 27, on Olive Road, a route students walk to reach Murphey Middle School.

Know Anything?: The school is asking anyone who sees suspicious behavior near the campus to contact Richmond County School System Police or call the school system’s Safety Tip Line at (706) 828-1077.