Three people were arrested Friday morning at a Cherokee County park after deputies found cut copper wiring next to a minivan parked in the woods.
What’s Happening: Deputies got a call about a suspicious vehicle just before 6:30 a.m. near Kennesaw and School streets at the City of Nelson Park. When they arrived, they found a minivan pushed up against a fence in a wooded area, with a pile of cut copper wiring sitting nearby.
What’s Important: Investigators believe the three suspects cut and pulled copper and fiber optic cables from the roadway next to the park. Damage and repair costs are estimated between $30,000 and $50,000.
Who Was Arrested:
- 36-year-old Michael Anthony McKay of Atlanta faces charges including cocaine possession, theft, criminal damage to property, and vandalism of public utility equipment. He is held without bond.
- 38-year-old P’ele Levert Evans of Canton faces charges including theft, criminal damage to property, and interference with public utility equipment. He is held without bond.
- 27-year-old Shavari Ja’nae Lee Andrew Williams of Garden City faces charges including theft, criminal damage to property, and damage of public utility equipment. Williams is held on a $16,375 bond.
How They Were Caught: When deputies arrived, the suspects walked into the nearby woods. Deputies set up a perimeter, and a police dog named Vader tracked and found one of them. A third was caught after a neighbor called 911 to report a stranger walking through the woods behind their home.
The Path Forward: The investigation is still open, meaning additional charges or suspects remain possible.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.