Three people were arrested Friday morning at a Cherokee County park after deputies found cut copper wiring next to a minivan parked in the woods.

What’s Happening: Deputies got a call about a suspicious vehicle just before 6:30 a.m. near Kennesaw and School streets at the City of Nelson Park. When they arrived, they found a minivan pushed up against a fence in a wooded area, with a pile of cut copper wiring sitting nearby.

What’s Important: Investigators believe the three suspects cut and pulled copper and fiber optic cables from the roadway next to the park. Damage and repair costs are estimated between $30,000 and $50,000.

Who Was Arrested:

36-year-old Michael Anthony McKay of Atlanta faces charges including cocaine possession, theft, criminal damage to property, and vandalism of public utility equipment. He is held without bond.

38-year-old P’ele Levert Evans of Canton faces charges including theft, criminal damage to property, and interference with public utility equipment. He is held without bond.

27-year-old Shavari Ja’nae Lee Andrew Williams of Garden City faces charges including theft, criminal damage to property, and damage of public utility equipment. Williams is held on a $16,375 bond.

How They Were Caught: When deputies arrived, the suspects walked into the nearby woods. Deputies set up a perimeter, and a police dog named Vader tracked and found one of them. A third was caught after a neighbor called 911 to report a stranger walking through the woods behind their home.

The Path Forward: The investigation is still open, meaning additional charges or suspects remain possible.