MARIETTA — A night out on Marietta Square turned into a real-life horror movie — minus the special effects budget — when a Powder Springs woman allegedly decided her teeth were a perfectly reasonable conflict resolution tool.
Why It Matters: If you frequent Three Roses Tavern on Marietta Square, you deserve to know that the person next to you might have a bite worse than their bark.
What’s Happening: Marietta police say a 29-year-old woman went full feral at Three Roses Tavern the evening of May 19, leaving at least two patrons worse for wear and a bar shelf looking like a demolition derby.
- The woman bit a man on his back hard enough to leave visible marks and struck him repeatedly in the face and head, according to an arrest warrant from the Marietta Police Department.
- When staff cut her off from alcohol, she allegedly hurled a cocktail shaker at a woman — missed her target, but took out several bottles and glasses worth more than $500, police say.
Between the Lines: The woman did not exactly operate in the shadows. Witnesses recorded the entire episode on video and handed the footage straight to police. Marietta officers arrested her at 6:30 p.m. — a mere 15 minutes after the chaos began.
The Charges: The woman faces battery causing visible harm, simple assault, public intoxication, and second-degree criminal damage to property. She spent the night in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center before posting a $5,000 bond and walking out the following evening.