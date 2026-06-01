Why It Matters: If you frequent Three Roses Tavern on Marietta Square, you deserve to know that the person next to you might have a bite worse than their bark.

What’s Happening: Marietta police say a 29-year-old woman went full feral at Three Roses Tavern the evening of May 19, leaving at least two patrons worse for wear and a bar shelf looking like a demolition derby.

The woman bit a man on his back hard enough to leave visible marks and struck him repeatedly in the face and head, according to an arrest warrant from the Marietta Police Department.

When staff cut her off from alcohol, she allegedly hurled a cocktail shaker at a woman — missed her target, but took out several bottles and glasses worth more than $500, police say.

Between the Lines: The woman did not exactly operate in the shadows. Witnesses recorded the entire episode on video and handed the footage straight to police. Marietta officers arrested her at 6:30 p.m. — a mere 15 minutes after the chaos began.

The Charges: The woman faces battery causing visible harm, simple assault, public intoxication, and second-degree criminal damage to property. She spent the night in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center before posting a $5,000 bond and walking out the following evening.