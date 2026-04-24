A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was fired and charged with simple battery after an internal investigation found she struck a man in the face while arresting him on April 3.
What happened: Deputy Meshaun Gibson worked in the Patrol Division when she responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, Gibson hit a man in the face during the arrest. The investigation determined the man was not resisting at the time.
What’s important: Chief Deputy Chris Patterson fired Gibson on Thursday afternoon. That same night, Gibson turned herself in to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and was later released on bond.
What’s confirmed: Simple battery in Georgia means intentionally making physical contact with another person in an offensive way without their consent. It is a misdemeanor offense.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
“At this point, the only difference between the guards and the inmates is who gets to clock out at the end of the day.”
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.