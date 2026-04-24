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A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was fired and charged with simple battery after an internal investigation found she struck a man in the face while arresting him on April 3.

What happened: Deputy Meshaun Gibson worked in the Patrol Division when she responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Riverside Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, Gibson hit a man in the face during the arrest. The investigation determined the man was not resisting at the time.

What’s important: Chief Deputy Chris Patterson fired Gibson on Thursday afternoon. That same night, Gibson turned herself in to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and was later released on bond.

What’s confirmed: Simple battery in Georgia means intentionally making physical contact with another person in an offensive way without their consent. It is a misdemeanor offense.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.