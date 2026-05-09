A burglary investigation involving thousands of dollars worth of stolen Pokémon cards has ended in an arrest, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Detectives charged Oscar Reyes Montero Stewart, 33, of Acworth, in connection with the burglary of a gaming store. The arrest was announced May 7, 2026.
How the Case Broke
According to Gwinnett County Police, Stewart attempted to sell the stolen Pokémon cards to another store after the burglary. That transaction led detectives to him. When officers made contact with Stewart during that attempted sale, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County.
Detectives then executed a search warrant on Stewart’s property.
Charges Filed
Following the search, Stewart faces multiple charges, according to police. Those charges include burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at (770) 513-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.