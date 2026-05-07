A tornado watch that has been hovering over South Georgia since early this morning just got bigger — and it is now going to last longer.
The Extension
The National Weather Service has expanded Tornado Watch 190 to include nine more counties in south central Georgia. The extended watch runs until 2 p.m. Thursday — four hours beyond the 10 a.m. deadline that had been set for the original watch area.
New Counties Added
The nine counties now added to the watch are Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner.
Cities Now Under the Watch
The expansion brings several major south Georgia cities into the watch area, including Valdosta, Tifton, Fitzgerald, Nashville, Adel, Lakeland, Ocilla and Ashburn.
Earlier Watch Still in Effect
The original watch, issued earlier this morning, already covered 17 counties across southwest and south central Georgia — including Albany, Bainbridge, Thomasville, Moultrie and Camilla. That watch also extended into five counties in southeast Alabama and more than a dozen counties across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, including Leon County, home to Tallahassee.
Residents across all watch counties should stay weather-aware and be ready to take shelter quickly if a tornado warning is issued for their area.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.