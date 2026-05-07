A tornado watch is in effect for much of South Georgia until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch, covering 17 counties across southwest and south central Georgia.

Counties Under the Watch

In southwest Georgia, the watch covers Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole and Terrell counties. In south central Georgia, Colquitt, Thomas and Worth counties are also included.

Major cities in the watch area include Albany, Bainbridge, Blakely, Cairo, Camilla, Colquitt, Cuthbert, Dawson, Donalsonville, Moultrie, Pelham, Sylvester and Thomasville.

The Watch Extends Beyond Georgia

The National Weather Service watch also covers five counties in southeast Alabama — Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston — and 13 counties across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, including Leon County, home to Tallahassee.