A tornado watch is in effect for much of South Georgia until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued the watch, covering 17 counties across southwest and south central Georgia.
Counties Under the Watch
In southwest Georgia, the watch covers Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole and Terrell counties. In south central Georgia, Colquitt, Thomas and Worth counties are also included.
Major cities in the watch area include Albany, Bainbridge, Blakely, Cairo, Camilla, Colquitt, Cuthbert, Dawson, Donalsonville, Moultrie, Pelham, Sylvester and Thomasville.
The Watch Extends Beyond Georgia
The National Weather Service watch also covers five counties in southeast Alabama — Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston — and 13 counties across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, including Leon County, home to Tallahassee.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.