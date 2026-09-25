A Butts County investigation into the abuse of a child led a SWAT team to a home on B. Dean Patrick Road, where investigators say they have now identified several more victims connected to a former Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy.

What’s happening: The Butts County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served arrest and search warrants at 835 B. Dean Patrick Road on September 15, 2026, following an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of a child. Two people, Rylee Conner Willis and Abigail Elaine Davidson, were arrested at the scene.

What’s new: Investigators say they have identified several additional victims since the arrests, and they expect to file more charges as they keep reviewing evidence.

Willis is charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Davidson is charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and party to a crime of child molestation.

Background on Willis:According to the sheriff’s office investigation, Willis was working as a deputy sheriff with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office during some of the abuse described in the case. Willis was also arrested once before, in January 2026 in Gwinnett County, in a separate case involving allegations of child molestation.

Sheriff Gary Long said, “As Sheriff, protecting our children is one of my highest responsibilities. It does not matter who you are, what position you hold, or where you work — no one is above the law, and no child should ever be a victim of abuse.”

The path forward: Investigators say they will keep reviewing evidence in the case, and additional charges against Willis and Davidson are expected.