Fall is delivering across Georgia this weekend. Skies will be clear, temperatures will be comfortable, and there is no rain in sight until at least midweek.

What’s happening: A dry, sunny stretch is settling over the entire state Friday through at least Tuesday. Highs this weekend will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid-80s in south Georgia, with overnight lows dropping into the low 50s to low 60s depending on where you live.

By the numbers:

North Georgia (Atlanta area): Highs near 80 Saturday, 82 Sunday. Overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Northeast Georgia (Gainesville/Toccoa area): Highs near 79 Saturday, 82 Sunday. Overnight lows around 50.

West Georgia and Alabama border counties: Highs near 84 Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows near 59.

South Georgia (Valdosta/Thomasville area): Highs near 84 Saturday, 87 Sunday. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

Southeast Georgia (Brunswick/Savannah area): Highs near 82 Saturday, 85 Sunday. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

The week ahead: Temperatures climb through next week, with highs pushing into the upper 80s to near 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday across much of the state. The first chance of rain does not arrive until Wednesday night or Thursday, and even then the odds are slim, about 20 to 40 percent depending on where you are. South Georgia sees the best chance of a stray storm by Thursday.

Winds will be light across the state all weekend, generally under 10 mph, with slightly breezy conditions possible along the coast Friday.