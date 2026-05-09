A unsettled weather pattern is setting up across Georgia this weekend, with storm chances touching nearly every corner of the state Saturday and lingering into early next week before a stretch of sunshine takes hold.

North Georgia and Metro Atlanta

The National Weather Service out of Peachtree City is calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Atlanta area through midday Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 77. Winds will be light, out of the west at 5 mph or less. Rain chances sit at 30 percent.

Saturday night stays mostly cloudy with a low around 58.

Sunday brings a bit of a break, with partly sunny skies and a high near 82. A slight chance of storms returns after 4 p.m., with rain chances at just 20 percent. Clouds build back overnight Sunday, and another round of storm chances arrives with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday is the most active day of the stretch for north Georgia, with a 40 percent chance of rain and storms and wind gusts possible up to 20 mph. Highs top out near 78. Rain chances drop off Monday night before clearing out entirely.

From Tuesday through Friday, the forecast is about as clean as it gets. Sunny skies return Tuesday with a high near 75, and that pattern holds through the end of the week, with highs ranging from the mid-70s to near 81 by Friday.

Northeast Georgia and the Upstate

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg is forecasting a partly sunny Saturday for the northeast Georgia and Upstate region, with a high near 77 and southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph. No rain is expected during the day Saturday, though clouds linger overnight with a low around 56.

Sunday looks pleasant, with sunny skies and a high near 82. A slight chance of rain sneaks in late Sunday night, but amounts would be less than a tenth of an inch.

Monday is the day to watch in this region. Showers are possible in the morning, with thunderstorms likely by afternoon. Rain chances climb to 60 percent, with a high near 77. Storms could linger into Monday evening before clearing out.

Tuesday through Friday brings a string of sunny days, with highs ranging from the low 70s to near 80.

West Georgia and the Alabama Border

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is tracking patchy fog and a slight chance of rain showers for west Georgia Saturday morning, with conditions improving through the afternoon. Highs reach near 79 under mostly cloudy skies. Fog could return Saturday night, with a low around 60.

Sunday stays mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog and a slight chance of storms developing. Highs climb near 83.

Sunday night into Monday brings the most significant storm chances for this region, with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and another 50 percent chance Monday afternoon. Highs Monday top out near 76 before conditions clear out.

Monday night through Friday is sunny and dry, with highs ranging from the mid-70s to near 83 by Friday.

South Georgia

The most active weather this weekend is across south Georgia, where the National Weather Service in Tallahassee is forecasting near-certain storm chances Saturday. Rain is expected to be widespread, with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and rainfall totals of three-quarters of an inch to one inch possible. Highs reach near 78 before temperatures fall back to around 74 in the afternoon.

Saturday night stays stormy, with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through 10 p.m. and lingering storm chances overnight. Low temperatures settle around 69.

Sunday brings little relief, with storm chances returning through the afternoon and evening at 70 percent. Highs climb near 84. Monday is another heavy rain day, with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs near 83. Monday night stays wet as well, with storm chances holding at 90 percent through 2 a.m.

The pattern finally breaks Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 81. Wednesday through Friday brings sunny conditions and highs climbing from the mid-80s to near 88 by Friday.

Southeast Georgia and the Coast

Along the Georgia coast and into the southeast corner of the state, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville is calling for a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, with highs near 84. Winds gust up to 20 mph. Rainfall totals of a quarter to half an inch are possible.

Saturday night stays unsettled, with storm chances at 50 percent and a low around 71.

Sunday brings a 50 percent chance of storms, with highs near 86. Monday is the most active day for the coast, with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs near 87. Monday night stays stormy as well, with an 80 percent chance of rain and a low around 68.

Conditions improve Tuesday, though a slight chance of showers lingers through midday. Wednesday through Friday brings mostly sunny to sunny skies, with highs ranging from the low 80s to near 87.

Lowcountry and the Savannah Area

The National Weather Service in Charleston is tracking a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Savannah area and Georgia’s Lowcountry coast Saturday, with highs near 79. Rain chances continue into Saturday night at 40 percent.

Sunday brings another 50 percent chance of storms, mainly in the morning and early afternoon, before conditions improve. Highs reach near 82.

Monday is the most significant weather day for this region, with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs near 83. Monday night stays active, with storm chances holding at 90 percent and rainfall totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch possible.

Conditions clear out quickly after that. Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 73, and Wednesday through Friday is sunny and dry, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to near 83.