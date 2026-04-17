Listen to this post

Georgia’s drought has reached its most severe point since May 2007. Two-thirds of the state is now in extreme drought or worse, federal weather officials said Thursday.

What’s Happening: The U.S. Drought Monitor, updated April 16, shows 100% of Georgia is in some level of drought. More than 69% of the state has reached D3, or Extreme Drought, and 22% has hit D4, the highest category, known as Exceptional Drought.

By the Numbers: One year ago, more than 71% of Georgia had no drought at all. At the start of 2026, only about 1% of the state had reached Extreme Drought. That figure is now nearly 70%.

The Timeline: The drought began in Fall 2025 and has worsened each week without meaningful rainfall. This week marks the worst point of the drought so far.

How This Affects Real People: Farmers are reporting delayed planting and field preparation, and the ground has become so hard it is damaging equipment. Dry vegetation has also forced weather officials to issue more frequent Fire Danger Statements and Red Flag Warnings, which alert the public to conditions where fires can start and spread quickly.

The Path Forward: With drought coverage at a nearly 20-year high and no significant rainfall in recent weeks, conditions across Georgia are likely to keep worsening until sustained rain arrives.