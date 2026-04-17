Georgia drought update for April 16th shows the state experiencing severe drought conditions. The map indicates widespread areas in D3 (Extreme Drought) and D4 (Exceptional Drought) levels, especially in the southern and central parts of Georgia. The coverage of D2-D4 drought is at its greatest in nearly twenty years, with two-thirds of Georgia in D3 or higher. Current conditions are the worst since the drought began in Fall 2025. The legend shows drought intensity from None to D4, with colors ranging from white (None) to dark brown (D4). The table details the percentage area affected by each drought level, highlighting a significant increase in severe drought areas compared to previous weeks and months.
Listen to this post

Georgia’s drought has reached its most severe point since May 2007. Two-thirds of the state is now in extreme drought or worse, federal weather officials said Thursday.

What’s Happening: The U.S. Drought Monitor, updated April 16, shows 100% of Georgia is in some level of drought. More than 69% of the state has reached D3, or Extreme Drought, and 22% has hit D4, the highest category, known as Exceptional Drought.

By the Numbers: One year ago, more than 71% of Georgia had no drought at all. At the start of 2026, only about 1% of the state had reached Extreme Drought. That figure is now nearly 70%.

The Timeline: The drought began in Fall 2025 and has worsened each week without meaningful rainfall. This week marks the worst point of the drought so far.

How This Affects Real People: Farmers are reporting delayed planting and field preparation, and the ground has become so hard it is damaging equipment. Dry vegetation has also forced weather officials to issue more frequent Fire Danger Statements and Red Flag Warnings, which alert the public to conditions where fires can start and spread quickly.

The Path Forward: With drought coverage at a nearly 20-year high and no significant rainfall in recent weeks, conditions across Georgia are likely to keep worsening until sustained rain arrives.

Trending Now ↻ 13m ago
  1. Mold and Flies: Athens Sonic fails health inspection with a 69
  2. One person dies in Johns Creek parking lot crash
  3. Georgia drought is the worst in nearly 20 years
  4. Georgia court says railroad can take family land
  5. Fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
B.T. Clark
Publisher at 

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google