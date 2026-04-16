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A Special Weather Statement is in effect until 9 a.m. today for parts of South Georgia and North Florida, where thick fog has dropped visibility to a quarter mile or less in some spots.

What’s Happening: Dense, patchy fog moved in early this morning along the I-75 corridor and through parts of the Suwannee River Valley. The statement covers Atkinson, Echols, Clinch, Eastern and Western Hamilton, Northern, Southeastern, and Southwestern Columbia, Suwannee, and Gilchrist counties.

What’s Important: Near active wildfires, smoke can combine with fog and make visibility even worse than the quarter-mile threshold already in effect across the region.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving on I-75 or nearby roads this morning should slow down and keep extra distance from the vehicle ahead. At a quarter mile of visibility, drivers have very little time to stop for slowed or stalled traffic.

The Path Forward: Conditions are expected to improve between 8 AM and 9 AM as sunrise burns off the fog.