A Special Weather Statement is in effect until 9 a.m. today for parts of South Georgia and North Florida, where thick fog has dropped visibility to a quarter mile or less in some spots.
What’s Happening: Dense, patchy fog moved in early this morning along the I-75 corridor and through parts of the Suwannee River Valley. The statement covers Atkinson, Echols, Clinch, Eastern and Western Hamilton, Northern, Southeastern, and Southwestern Columbia, Suwannee, and Gilchrist counties.
What’s Important: Near active wildfires, smoke can combine with fog and make visibility even worse than the quarter-mile threshold already in effect across the region.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving on I-75 or nearby roads this morning should slow down and keep extra distance from the vehicle ahead. At a quarter mile of visibility, drivers have very little time to stop for slowed or stalled traffic.
The Path Forward: Conditions are expected to improve between 8 AM and 9 AM as sunrise burns off the fog.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.