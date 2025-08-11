Relief is finally coming to one of Woodstock’s worst choke points. Cherokee County has approved construction on a full rebuild of the Highway 92 and Trickum Road intersection, a project set to take about a year once the contractor gets the green light.

🛣️ Why It Matters: Thousands of drivers drive through this junction daily. County officials say the redesign will streamline turns, tame risky driveways, and add pedestrian upgrades—making a busy corridor work better and feel safer.

🧰 What’s New:

Construction is expected to take roughly 365 days after the notice to proceed is issued.

Funding is 80% federal, with the 20% local match coming from SPLOST; the City of Woodstock covers 10% of that local match.

🚦 What’s Changing On The Ground: Plans for the intersection outline a full rework aimed at cutting conflict points and clearing backups.

Dual left-turn lanes added on all approaches at Highway 92 and Trickum.

Trickum will be realigned at Gunnin Road to form an unsignalized high‑T.

Raised medians on Trickum to better control access to commercial driveways.

Added turn lanes, driveway upgrades, and pedestrian improvements to boost sight lines and flow.

🧭 Between The Lines: The medians will change how you get in and out of nearby shopping centers. Expect new patterns—and some construction headaches—before it gets easier to navigate.

⏳ Catch Up Quick: This one’s been in the works for years. The county launched the effort in 2016 and secured help from the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Transportation to cover right‑of‑way and construction costs.

The Sources: Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, Cherokee County project summary; Atlanta Regional Commission; City of Woodstock.